School named after Jonathan Pitre to open this fall

Ottawa's French Catholic school board will name a new elementary school in Riverside South after Jonathan Pitre, the "butterfly child" who worked tirelessly to raise awareness of his rare disease.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est approved a plan Tuesday night to call the school École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre.

Pitre, from Russell, Ont., died at age 17 in April 2018 as he sought treatment in Minnesota for a rare skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

EB left Pitre's skin delicate and often covered in painful blisters. Children with the illness are often called "butterfly children" because their skin is so fragile, like a butterfly's wings.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, one of two French Catholic school boards in eastern Ontario, approved a plan Feb. 25, 2020 to name a new school after Jonathan Pitre. His mother, Tina Boileau, is third from the right. (CECCE/Twitter)

The school for more than 400 students is being built at the intersection of Ralph Hennessy Avenue and Mount Nebo Way, south of Earl Armstrong Road.

It's expected to open this fall.