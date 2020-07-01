Skip to Main Content
Jonathan Pitre, mother honoured with Governor General service awards
Ottawa

Jonathan Pitre, mother honoured with Governor General service awards

Pitre and his mother, Tina Boileau, are among 123 "remarkable Canadians" to receive accolades honouring bravery, volunteer work, and efforts to raise awareness of various causes.

Pitre died in 2018 from rare skin disorder

CBC News ·
Jonathan Pitre will posthumously receive the Governor General's Meritorious Service Cross for his work to raise awareness for Epidermolysis bullosa, the rare skin disorder he died from in 2018. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Jonathan Pitre is posthumously being recognized with one of Canada's top honours for his work to raise awareness of the painful and debilitating skin condition that claimed his life.

Pitre died in 2018 at the age of 17 from Epidermolysis bullosa (EB). This year, the boy from Embrun, Ont., is one of 123 "remarkable Canadians" being recognized by the Governor General of Canada with the Meritorious Service Cross.

His mother, Tina Boileau, is also receiving a Meritorious Service Medal for also helping spread the word about the disease.

Pitre spent months at a hospital in Minnesota hospital undergoing treatments, while still advocating for others with EB and raising money for DEBRA Canada, which supports those suffering from the condition.

Children with EB are often referred to as "butterfly children" because their skin is as fragile as a butterfly's wings.

19 eastern Ontario residents recognized

In addition to Pitre and Boileau, many others from eastern Ontario are also being recognized for their service.

They include Jacques Janson, for contributions to honour the sacrifice of Francophone soldiers from western Canada, and Subhas and Uttra Bhargava, for their work supporting research and awareness of neurodegenerative diseases.

Romeo Levasseur from Pembroke, Ont., is also receiving a medal for four decades of supporting veterans and their families through the Royal Canadian Legion.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now