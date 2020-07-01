Jonathan Pitre, mother honoured with Governor General service awards

Jonathan Pitre is posthumously being recognized with one of Canada's top honours for his work to raise awareness of the painful and debilitating skin condition that claimed his life.

Pitre died in 2018 at the age of 17 from Epidermolysis bullosa (EB). This year, the boy from Embrun, Ont., is one of 123 "remarkable Canadians" being recognized by the Governor General of Canada with the Meritorious Service Cross.

His mother, Tina Boileau, is also receiving a Meritorious Service Medal for also helping spread the word about the disease.

Pitre spent months at a hospital in Minnesota hospital undergoing treatments, while still advocating for others with EB and raising money for DEBRA Canada, which supports those suffering from the condition.

Children with EB are often referred to as "butterfly children" because their skin is as fragile as a butterfly's wings.

19 eastern Ontario residents recognized

In addition to Pitre and Boileau, many others from eastern Ontario are also being recognized for their service.

They include Jacques Janson, for contributions to honour the sacrifice of Francophone soldiers from western Canada, and Subhas and Uttra Bhargava, for their work supporting research and awareness of neurodegenerative diseases.

Romeo Levasseur from Pembroke, Ont., is also receiving a medal for four decades of supporting veterans and their families through the Royal Canadian Legion.