Former NHLer Jonathan Erskine charged with drunk driving

A former NHL player has been charged with impaired driving stemming from a crash near Napanee, Ont., in May.

The crash happened May 1 in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, when a pickup truck travelling the wrong way collided with a transport truck.

The pickup truck driver was seriously injured in the crash.

Jonathan Erskine, 39, has been charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving.

Erskine had a lengthy career in the NHL, including seven years with the Washington Capitals.

He retired following the 2014 season.