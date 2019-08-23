Former NHLer Jonathan Erskine charged with drunk driving
A former NHL player has been charged with impaired driving stemming from a crash near Napanee, Ont., in May.
Charges stem from crash on Highway 401 in May
The crash happened May 1 in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, when a pickup truck travelling the wrong way collided with a transport truck.
The pickup truck driver was seriously injured in the crash.
Jonathan Erskine, 39, has been charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving.
Erskine had a lengthy career in the NHL, including seven years with the Washington Capitals.
He retired following the 2014 season.