Skip to Main Content
Former NHLer Jonathan Erskine charged with drunk driving
Ottawa

Former NHLer Jonathan Erskine charged with drunk driving

A former NHL player has been charged with impaired driving stemming from a crash near Napanee, Ont., in May. 

Charges stem from crash on Highway 401 in May

CBC News ·
Former Washington Capitals player Jonathan Erskine has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A former NHL player has been charged with impaired driving stemming from a crash near Napanee, Ont., in May. 

The crash happened May 1 in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, when a pickup truck travelling the wrong way collided with a transport truck. 

The pickup truck driver was seriously injured in the crash.

Jonathan Erskine, 39, has been charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving. 

Erskine had a lengthy career in the NHL, including seven years with the Washington Capitals.

He retired following the 2014 season. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|