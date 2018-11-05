Redblacks offensive linesman Jon Gott still won't face sanctions for Friday's beer-chugging celebration, but the league is cutting off any further alcohol-infused on-field celebrations.

During Friday night's tilt with the Toronto Argonauts, Gott ran toward the stands after scoring a touchdown, grabbed a beer from his girlfriend and drank it before crushing the can against his helmet.

The league said over the weekend that Gott would face no sanctions for the celebration.

On Monday however, they said they don't want to see a repeat and said no future on-field celebration can include alcohol or drugs or even mimic their use.

"The situation prompted several discussions with our clubs which indicated concern there is a risk that repeated celebrations featuring alcohol, or for that matter drugs, could send the wrong signal about our players, especially to young and impressionable fans," the league said in a statement.

The Ottawa Redblacks finished the regular season with a 24-9 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. The Redblacks (11-7) have a bye into the Eastern final while the defending Grey Cup Champions Argonauts (4-14) will miss the playoffs. 2:39

The statement made it clear, once was fine, but they don't want to see it happen again.

"To have this happen once may, for many people at least, have been fun and even funny. But to have it happen again and again, and possibly include other substances, was not in the best interests of the CFL or the communities it calls home."