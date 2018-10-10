Accused in fatal 'misadventure' granted bail

A 19-year-old Ottawa man facing five charges after a teen died at a Barrhaven construction site Monday night has been granted bail.

John Wells appeared in court Wednesday.

He was arrested after a 17-year-old boy died in what police termed a "misadventure" at the Freshwater Bay construction site around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Addison Esprit, who lives near the scene of the incident, told CBC News that a shirtless man covered in blood pounded on his door that night, pleading for someone to call 911.

Esprit said the man told him he'd accidentally driven over his friend after they'd gone for a drunken joyride on stolen heavy machinery.

Wells was charged after the fatal incident on Freshwater Way, near the intersection of Cambrian and Greenbank roads, at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. (CBC)

Wells has been charged with:

Dangerous use of a motor vehicle causing death.

Driving while impaired causing death.

Driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Criminal negligence causing death.

Wells previously appeared in court Tuesday. His next court date is Oct. 25.

After the teen's death, a police spokesperson said the collisions unit had seized a vehicle and was investigating the incident — including how the pair got the keys to the ignition.

The Ministry of Labour is not investigating.