Lewd content forces reprinting of high school yearbooks

Hundreds of yearbooks at a high school in Ottawa's Barrhaven suburb are now being reprinted after the school decided censoring them for references to male genitalia and gangs wasn't good enough.

Originally, John McCrae Secondary School (JMSS) principal Richard King told parents in an email that the school was "redacting some sections and creating labels to cover the offensive language" found in some 420 yearbooks after they came back from the printer.

But on Monday, King wrote in another email that after further review "the best option is to have the yearbook reprinted, so that students receive the quality of product they deserve."

The yearbooks were supposed to be handed out June 12. Now, they're expected to arrive in time for September.

The school will let families know when the yearbooks have arrived and arrange to deliver them if required.

In the interim, four pages of adhesive inserts — which can later be inserted into the reprinted yearbooks — are being distributed to allow for students to sign.

"I recognize this is frustrating and disappointing for some students," King wrote, adding students who want a full refund should contact the office.

'Major typos'

Several "major typos" had been overlooked and staff had also discovered "inappropriate messaging by several graduating students in their graduation write-ups," King explained.

CBC hasn't seen a copy of the printed yearbook, but Heather Nicholson, a Grade 12 student who worked on the project, said some sections contained lewd language and references to gangs.

She said students at the school in southwest Ottawa spend the first half of the school year working on it to earn a credit.

Heather Nicholson was part of the yearbook team and said students finalized the project on their own after the teacher who oversaw them left midway through the school year. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

The class then becomes a voluntary club, she said, until the yearbooks are printed at the end of the year.

She said the teacher who oversaw the yearbook class left midway through the school year, so students finalized the project on their own.

"A teacher usually does look over it to double check, but unfortunately not this year," Nicholson said.

In his original email to parents, King apologized for the oversight and said "it should have been caught sooner."