Perth, Ont., mayor proposes 12-month cannabis store hiatus

The incumbent in the Perth, Ont., mayoral election says he'll propose a minimum 12-month hiatus on privately-run cannabis stores in the eastern Ontario town if he's re-elected.

John Fenik said he'll introduce the motion at town council in December if he is elected over his two challengers, Deputy Mayor John Gemmell and Coun. Jim Boldt.

"I'm really big on learning from others about something new, and then applying [those lessons] to Perth — and making sure that, if we do go forward with retail cannabis stores, that we do it right," Fenik told CBC News on Thursday.

In August, the provincial government announced that municipalities would be given a one-time opportunity to opt out of hosting retail pot outlets.

However, provincial officials also told municipal leaders that a final opt-out date hadn't yet been set.

That means newly elected municipal politicians could have a very short window of time to decide whether they want to allow brick-and-mortar pot shops in their communities.

'Better to hang back'

Fenik said privately-run cannabis stores pose a number of challenges to smaller municipalities like Perth — which also tend to have smaller budgets.

"If we have to hire another bylaw enforcement officer, that costs [money] and that draws on our coffers," Fenik said.

"When you do zoning amendments, that costs money. Police, calls for service, nuisance complaints — that costs money."

The town is also home to a provincial offences court, which Fenik said could face increased costs if the number of charges related to smoking recreational marijuana in public spike.

There's a whole, whole bunch of unanswered questions here. - John Fenik

Cannabis legalization could also put additional financial pressures on local addictions services, he added.

"There's a whole, whole bunch of unanswered questions here. And I think that until the provincial government tackles some of this ... it's better to hang back and just see how things roll out," Fenik said.

Smaller communities like Perth, Ont., have smaller budgets to deal with potential issues caused by the arrival of cannabis retailers, Fenik said. (Aislinn May/CBC)

Opponent disagrees

Not all of Fenik's opponents agree with that approach.

Boldt, a two-term Perth councillor, said Friday that while he would have preferred the province handle recreational cannabis sales — as the previous Liberal government had planned — he would not be pitching any sort of hiatus on private stores if elected mayor.

It's coming like a freight train, and we have to deal with it. - Coun. Jim Boldt

"There's no question that this whole issue of cannabis sales in Canada, it's like a big freight train bearing down on us. And we're all a little bit nervous," Boldt said.

"As a mayor, I have to be ready to accept all challenges that come before me. I'm not the kind of guy that wants to wait to see what other townships or cities or whatever do. Because as far as I'm concerned, we're not going to stop it."

Boldt agreed with Fenik that there would be challenges with legalization, particularly around policing costs. Ontario Provincial Police handle crime complaints in town, but Boldt said the fee Perth pays for those services could rise if there were a spike in cannabis-related calls.

"If I had my druthers, I'd rather [cannabis sales] not come at all, either. But like I said, it's coming like a freight train, and we have to deal with it."

In an email to CBC News, Gemmell said he agreed with Fenik that the town should take a wait-and-see approach, noting concerns from police about legalized cannabis timelines.

Voters in Perth cast ballots on Oct. 22.