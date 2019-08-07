Former lawyer arrested after being wanted for more than 5 years

A former Ottawa family lawyer wanted since 2014 on charges of sexual assault was arrested on Saturday in Vancouver and appeared in court in Ottawa on Wednesday.

John David Coon, 55, had been wanted by Ottawa police since early 2014 for allegations of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching involving a minor.

At the time, police said Coon was on the job when the alleged incident happened in 2013.

In 2016, the Law Society of Ontario in 2016 revoked Coon's licence to practice law.

More allegations

John David Coon. (Addelman Baum Gilbert LLP)

Earlier, in 2014, Coon's licence was suspended under a clause of the Law Society Act that requires the regulator to suspend a lawyer if there is any significant risk to the public.

It came after the Children's Aid Society sent the society a letter of complaint about the sexual assault allegations involving Coon from 2013, and after a complaint made by another client of Coon's, who alleged that Coon had sexual intercourse with her in his office.

Among the Law Society's other findings in its April 2014 licence suspension order is that when Coon was first applying to practice law in 2004, he informed the society he had been convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 1991, and received a conditional discharge and 15 months of probation.

He also said he had attended a program in the late 1980s to "address the inordinate amount of time and money he spent cruising red light districts and hiring prostitutes."

Called to the bar in 2006

The society said Coon shared favourable reference letters from a psychologist, his probation officer and two former employers, and that the society determined there wasn't enough evidence to hold a hearing into his character.

The Law Society closed the file, and Coon was called to the bar in 2006.

After Coon's 2014 suspension, his licence was revoked in 2016 after the society tried unsuccessfully to reach him about three complaints:

One from the Children's Aid Society about the alleged incident that led to the charges.

One from the former client who said he made sexual advances toward her.

A third from another client who complained about Coon's communications with her daughter while she was incarcerated.

He was also required to pay the society investigation costs of more than $10,000.

Court appearance

Coon practiced law at Addelman Baum Gilbert on Albert Street before he left the country.

At the time, lawyer Jason Gilbert said Coon left the firm in late November or early December of 2013. Gilbert said he was under the impression that Coon was simply "folding up" his law practice.

Law Society documents from 2014 say police told the society Coon may have been "in Cambodia or Thailand."

In an Ottawa courtroom Wednesday morning, Coon appeared briefly via a video link from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, wearing an orange jumpsuit and what appeared to be a white medical mask on the lower half of his face.

His lawyer Jenny McKnight told reporters outside the courtroom that there is a lot to say about the case, but that it isn't the right time to do so.

Coon's next appearance was scheduled for Aug. 14.

Police investigators said Wednesday they believe there may be more people affected and are asking them to come forward.