Ottawa MPP Joel Harden apologizes for posing with 'F--k Doug Ford' sign

This photo of Ottawa Centre NDP MPP Joel Harden, right, posing with a 'F--k Doug Ford' sign was spotted on Reddit on Sunday. (bermaro1/Reddit)

Ottawa Centre NDP MPP Joel Harden has apologized to the premier after posing in a photo with a sign that reads "F--k Doug Ford."

The photo of Harden standing beside a man holding the sign has been circulating online since the weekend, when Harden attended a rally about health-care funding at TD Place arena in his riding.

In a statement, Harden's office said "Mr. Harden apologized unreservedly to Mr. Ford in person. Mr. Ford accepted his apology."

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Harden's apology was "the right thing to do" when asked on Tuesday whether the Ottawa Centre MPP still had her support.

"I've also once again cautioned my caucus members to be careful about putting themselves, and the rest of us, frankly, in that kind of situation," Horwath told reporters.

A spokesperson with Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday "We believe in raising the decorum of our political discourse. It's clear based on their past and current behaviour that the NDP caucus do not share this goal."