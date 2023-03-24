Content
Ottawa·Photos

Scenes from Ottawa's 1st U.S. presidential visit since 2016

Joe Biden is visiting Canada's capital March 23 and 24. Here's some of what the visit looked like in Ottawa.

Joe Biden addressing Parliament, attending gala dinner

CBC News ·
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at Rideau Cottage.
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at Rideau Cottage Thursday. (Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

U.S. President Joe Biden is in Ottawa Thursday and Friday for meetings, to address Parliament and attend a gala dinner.

He is the first sitting American president to visit Canada's capital since Barack Obama in June 2016. Biden came to Ottawa later that year, toward the end of his time as vice-president.

These in-person visits have been rare since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than three years ago. A U.S. president stopping by is one of the more high-profile — and disruptive — foreign dignitary visits to the capital.

Here's what this visit looked like.

Workers set up a temporary fence in front of a legislature.
Work crews set up security fencing on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Wednesday in preparation for Biden’s visit. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Someone in a winter coat crosses a rainy street. Two police vehicles and a dump truck are in the background.
A person walks in front of police vehicles as they block the area around Parliament Hill on Thursday. (Lars Hagberg/Reuters)
A woman waves a U.S. and Canadian flag across the street from protesters near the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa.
A person waves a U.S. and Canadian flag in front of protestors outside the U.S Embassy Thursday ahead of Biden's visit. (Patrick Doyle)
A large blue and white plane on a runway in fog.
Air Force One arrives on a foggy Thursday evening in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
A police or security officer points from a roof.
Security forces look out from a turret on the first day of Biden's visit. (Lars Hagberg/Reuters)
A black car moves past a restaurant in a mall. There's a bit of motion blur.
Biden's motorcade passes the Rideau Centre mall in Ottawa Thursday evening en route to Rideau Hall. (Lars Hagberg/Reuters)
A line of police officers on horseback in a snowy city park.
Canadian police officers on horseback watch as the motorcade for the Bidens passes Thursday. (Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)
Cookies decorated with U.S. and Canada flags are on display at a bakery in Ottawa.
U.S. and Canada flags are shown on shortbread cookies at Le Moulin de Provence bakery in Ottawa, which famously sold a cookie to Barack Obama in 2010. (Lars Hagberg/Reuters)
One politician welcomes another into his home.
The Trudeaus hosted the Bidens at Rideau Cottage Thursday night. (Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Reuters)
A single-file line of people along a temporary fence that blocks a road.
People line Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa Friday morning, when Biden was expected to make his way to Parliament Hill. (Rosalie Sinclair/Radio-Canada)
Two women listen to someone talk about curling next to a rink.
Jill Biden visited the Rideau Curling Club in Ottawa with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on Friday morning. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)
