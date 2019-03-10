'Like therapy to me': Afghan vet writes book to help overcome war trauma

When Jocelyn Démétré couldn't bring himself to speak about his experiences in the Afghan war, his therapist suggested writing it down instead.

"It was like therapy for me," he said. "I feel better today, really better. It was like night and day."

Démétré, 42, was deployed for two eight-month tours in Afghanistan in 2007-2008 and 2010-2011. When he returned to civilian life in Gatineau, he started to suffer from intermittent explosive disorder, a conduct and impulse disorder that makes it difficult to manage aggression.

After seven months of writing his experiences down, the retired Canadian Armed Forces captain said he started to notice a difference.

"Without the writing, I don't think I would have gone as deep as I did," he said. "I passed through. It's over now. It's behind me."

But his therapist seemed to think his writings could help others as well.

"At the end of my therapy, my therapist told me 'You just wrote a book.'"

Helping other veterans

Démétré resolved to publish his writings and use the funds to help other veterans.

The book, Sunray 21, a reference to his military call sign, was launched in September and has sold 10,000 copies at Canadian Tire stores in the region of west Quebec.

All proceeds have gone toward the Canadian Tire's Jumpstart Foundation for families in need and to Démétré's own Héro Foundation, which supports veterans.

Démétré said he hopes the book enables other veterans to open up about their experiences and helps Canadians to understand the Afghan War.

"It's not my book. It's a Canadian book. It is part of the Canadian story," he said.

"I think they will realize how hard it was on people overseas."

He pointed to the fact that nearly as many veterans have committed suicide since returning from the war as have died in actual combat in Afghanistan.

"It's hard to read. I advise people it is not an easy book," he said, adding that he has refused to sell it to young people during promotional events.

The book has now been published in English and he hopes to start selling it in Ontario soon.