Former CTV weatherman J.J. Clarke deemed fit to stand trial

Former CTV Ottawa weatherman J.J. Clarke has been deemed fit to stand trial on criminal harassment charges, his lawyer says.

The 66-year-old, whose legal name is Ron Rowat, was arrested in January and faces seven charges related to three complainants.

The charges include allegations he stalked, threatened and harassed an Ottawa Valley woman. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

A longtime television personality in Ottawa, Clarke was hired by CTV affiliate CJOH in 1985. He retired in May 2020 after 34 years at the station, following a leave of several months to deal with health issues.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon told CBC News at the time of his arrest that his behaviour is linked to his health condition.

Clarke was granted bail on Feb. 3, and was given restrictions on communicating with people involved in his case who cannot be named because of a publication ban.