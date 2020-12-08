Jimmy Wise found not guilty in death of Raymond Collison

Jimmy Wise of Chesterville, Ont., has been found not guilty in the death of a missing man from the same community southeast of Ottawa.

Raymond Collison disappeared in 2009. His body was found in nearby Winchester, Ont., in 2014, and Wise was charged in his death in 2018.

Wise was found not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter, his lawyer told CBC News on Tuesday.

Wise is well-known in the community as a backyard mechanic who gained national attention in the 1980s when police indirectly outed him as the prime suspect in a string of unsolved murders in the Ottawa Valley.