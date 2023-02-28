Haitian-Canadian artist lights up downtown Ottawa with NAC feature piece

Haitian-Canadian muralist Jimmy Baptiste was commissioned by the National Arts Centre to create a work of art in honour of Black History Month for its Kipnes Lantern. (Photo: Catherine Wilkie)

A Haitian-Canadian muralist has lit up downtown Ottawa in the month of February with a piece commissioned for the National Arts Centre's Kipnes Lantern.

Jimmy Baptiste said the NAC discovered him through Instagram and through his projects in schools across Ottawa. He was asked to create a piece to commemorate Black History Month.

"I decided to create something that would be really impactful visually, and something that would make the Black, and Ottawa, community really proud," Baptiste said.

His piece, called Onah, is inspired by Afrofuturism, anime and graffiti. In its creation, Baptiste said he also wanted to reflect the aesthetic of Black culture.

The digital illustration showcases a character with dreadlocks and a robotic arm wearing beads and futuristic goggles. There are birds flying around the character's head, and the artwork features vivid shades of blue, yellow and green.

Baptiste said he hopes people walking or driving by the NAC will have "a big wow factor" and stop to see the entire animation playing on the lantern screens. The animation itself is also a point of inspiration for him.

"Making it animated like this, it's something that shows me where I can reach a new creative level artistically," Baptiste said.

When he was a kid and a young artist, Baptiste said he didn't see many Black artists or visuals that could inspire him. But when he shows his work to the kids he works with, "they're super proud and super happy to see a Black artist and my artwork in a place like this."

"Hopefully it's going to inspire them to become something great for themselves, not necessarily just as an artist but just as beautiful human beings," Baptiste said.

Baptiste's advice to young artists is to trust yourself, work hard and keep learning.

"Never be content with one level of artwork as something that you're happy with," Baptiste said. "You can always reach another level of creativity and this is what I've been aiming to do personally."