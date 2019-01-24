Watson says police need to live within city's means

Mayor Jim Watson said Thursday police will have to find ways to tone down their spending and fall in step with the city's budget

In a report going to the police services board, the service said it is forecasting a 5.1 per-cent-increase in its budget. Council had directed all city departments to set budgets that reflect a three-per-cent tax increase and 1.5 per cent in assessment growth.

Watson said he understands the importance of a safe community, but said it's not the only issue the city is facing.

"Look there's no question that public safety is an important issue, but at the same time, we have many different priorities we have to deal with," he said.

He said council set a clear budget target and he wants to stick to it.

The police are still working with city staff in order to find more savings in the budget that could be used to fund some of the service's new priorities.

Coun. Diane Deans, the new chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, has said she wants police to have the resources they need to make the community safe. She said she is prepared to go above the target council set.

Watson said the fact that police are getting an increase above the rate of inflation "lets the public know that we're serious about dealing with the rash of gang violence and gun violence in our city."