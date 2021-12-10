Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is being lauded on social media for his years of service to the city after announcing Friday he would seek a fourth straight term in the mayor's chair.

In a statement Friday morning, Watson wrote that he'd decided not to run again in the 2022 municipal election.

By the end of his tenure, Watson will have spent 12 years in a row in the mayor's chair. He also served as mayor before Ottawa amalgamated, and has held the post longer than anyone else in the history of the nation's capital.

"On the one hand, I loved almost every hour of every day and it was a true privilege and honour to serve as our city's Mayor," Watson wrote in his statement.

"However, I also knew that I would be turning 60 during this term of council, and if I was going to have one more career, then I needed to move on from elected office."

The announcement led to a deluge of reactions on social media. Here's some of it.

Watson spent part of Friday retweeting nice words from fellow Ottawa politicians and former colleagues.

A big decision, <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a>. Thanks for your decades of public service & work to build a better Ottawa. Nobody knows what it takes to get big things done until you've been part of doing them. You should be proud of the many big things you've done to build our great city. 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/d2yyyNmBCa">https://t.co/d2yyyNmBCa</a> —@cathmckenna

I've been fortunate to count <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> first as a friend and mentor for twenty years and then as a colleague. And while he might be leaving <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> Hall, I know he will remain committed to making <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> a better place. There are still many more ✉️ to open! <a href="https://t.co/UQ4bLcNzfi">pic.twitter.com/UQ4bLcNzfi</a> —@StephenBlais

Thanks John <a href="https://t.co/2tpRpOgxbG">https://t.co/2tpRpOgxbG</a> —@JimWatsonOttawa

The mayor's announcement also caught the eye of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Jim, you’ve been a strong voice for the people of Ottawa throughout your career. Thank you for your many years of service and all of your contributions. Looking forward to seeing what you do next. —@JustinTrudeau

City councillors shared nice thoughts — even those who'd recently sparred with him.

I have served with Jim since 1994 in pre-amalgamation Ottawa. I have always admired his energy & ability to connect with people- he is everywhere- everyone knows him. Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> for your public service. I hope that your next career is just as meaningful. <a href="https://t.co/h1goNIwiPS">https://t.co/h1goNIwiPS</a> —@dianedeans

Mayor Jim Watson, Ottawa's longest serving Mayor, has announced this morning that he will not seek re-election in the October 2022 municipal election.<br><br>Thank-you Mayor <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> for your dedicated service to the people of Ottawa. —@RiverWardRiley

Jim thank you for your service to the City. I wish you well in whatever challenge you take on next . —@KeithEgli

Mr. Mayor, <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> its been a pleasure serving over 3 terms with you. Thank you for your leadership, for the support you've shown to our rural communities and for truly representing 'One City, One Team'. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter - Eli <a href="https://t.co/tLAx3ESlHu">https://t.co/tLAx3ESlHu</a> <a href="https://t.co/vGDfK0LXXv">pic.twitter.com/vGDfK0LXXv</a> —@Eli_ElChantiry

One similarly departing councillor also offered Watson a new career path.

It’s only a matter of time before <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> and I announce our Jim & Scott Podcast where we chirp from the sidelines during the next term of Council. <br><br>Currently welcoming sponsorship opportunities. <a href="https://t.co/5Bjtl128fQ">pic.twitter.com/5Bjtl128fQ</a> —@ScottMoffatt21

Not everyone was in the mood to offer plaudits, however.

Pity the poor soul who becomes Ottawa’s next mayor and inherits this colossal mess. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OffTheRails?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OffTheRails</a> —@PierrePoilievre

Watson said in his statement he was proud of pushing through a number of initiatives that "were stuck in neutral," including the Confederation LRT line and the Lansdowne redevelopment — both of which started under his predecessor Larry O'Brien but came to fruition during Watson's tenure.

He also listed the Ottawa Art Gallery and Arts Court, the new central library, and welcoming 4,000 Syrian refugees to Ottawa among his accomplishments.

Ottawans will elect a new mayor for the first time since 2010 when they go to the polls next October.