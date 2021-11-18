Skip to Main Content
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will not seek re-election

Ottawa's longest serving mayor says he won't seek re-election in 2022.

Ottawa's longest-serving mayor says he won't seek a fourth term

Joanne Chianello · CBC News ·
Mayor Jim Watson says he won't run for mayor again in 2022. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Ottawa's longest serving mayor says he won't seek re-election.

Mayor Jim Watson posted a statement Friday morning to say he does not intend to run again in 2022. He had promised to announce his decision before the end of December.

Not counting his time as mayor of pre-amalgamation Ottawa, Watson is the longest serving mayor of the nation's capital. At the time of next fall's election, he will have been mayor for 12 years.

More to come.

