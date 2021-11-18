Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will not seek re-election
Ottawa's longest serving mayor says he won't seek re-election in 2022.
Ottawa's longest-serving mayor says he won't seek a fourth term
Ottawa's longest serving mayor says he won't seek re-election.
Mayor Jim Watson posted a statement Friday morning to say he does not intend to run again in 2022. He had promised to announce his decision before the end of December.
Dear friends,<br><br>Please see a statement that I just released.<a href="https://t.co/bMZB9ZgTCJ">https://t.co/bMZB9ZgTCJ</a><br><br>Sincerely,<br>Jim—@JimWatsonOttawa
Not counting his time as mayor of pre-amalgamation Ottawa, Watson is the longest serving mayor of the nation's capital. At the time of next fall's election, he will have been mayor for 12 years.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?