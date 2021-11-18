Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will not seek re-election

Ottawa's longest serving mayor says he won't seek re-election.

Mayor Jim Watson posted a statement Friday morning to say he does not intend to run again in 2022. He had promised to announce his decision before the end of December.

Dear friends,<br><br>Please see a statement that I just released.<a href="https://t.co/bMZB9ZgTCJ">https://t.co/bMZB9ZgTCJ</a><br><br>Sincerely,<br>Jim —@JimWatsonOttawa

Not counting his time as mayor of pre-amalgamation Ottawa, Watson is the longest serving mayor of the nation's capital. At the time of next fall's election, he will have been mayor for 12 years.

