Doug Ford committed to LRT, anti-gang funding, mayor says

Ottawa's mayor says Ontario Premier Doug Ford is committed to funding LRT and anti-gang efforts in the capital, and seems open to giving municipalities some say in the location of pot shops.

Ford met with seven Ontario mayors, including Jim Watson, at Queen's Park on Monday.

After a city committee meeting Tuesday, Watson said Ford was clear the province is going to fund its portion of the next extensions to Ottawa's light rail line, a commitment first made by the previous Liberal government.

"I have great comfort we have all the funding," Watson said. The second phase includes 24 new stations and extends LRT east to Trim Road by 2022, west to Algonquin College and Moodie Drive by 2023, and south to the airport and Riverside South by 2021.

Watson said he let Ford know the first phase of the city's LRT system is expected to open by March 31, 2019, and extended an invitation to both him and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be among the first to ride the train once it's ready.

Requesting $8-9M for gangs

Watson said police Chief Charles Bordeleau has requested $8 to $9 million to tackle gang activity and gun violence in Ottawa, roughly equivalent per capita to the $25 million the province gave to Toronto for this.

Watson said he's been assured the money is coming.

"We're in line to get our fair share," he said.

Watson also said Ford seemed open to the idea of giving city councils some sort of say with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, which is in charge with approving cannabis store locations.

"It would be nice to have a little bit of say," Watson said. "Not a veto, but if a city has a legitimate concern about a particular pot shop in a particular location, we should have some say because we know our community better than an agency in Toronto."

The shops are due to open April 1, 2019.