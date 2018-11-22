PCs should restore French language commissioner, mayor says

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has joined the chorus denouncing the provincial government's decision to eliminate Ontario's French language services commissioner.

The Progressive Conservative government announced it was eliminating the position in its fiscal update last week, citing a need to cut costs to deal with the province's poor fiscal picture.

The government also cancelled plans for a French language university in Toronto, and the decisions have sparked serious concerns in the Franco-Ontarian community. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also expressed criticism.

The office served as a watchdog to ensure French speakers were able to access services and support in their language. Its work will be folded into the Ontario ombudsman's office.

'Step backward'

In a letter to Caroline Mulroney, the minister responsible for francophone affairs, Watson wrote in French that abolishing the position was a "step backward" for local French speakers.

Watson said more than 145,000 Ottawa residents are francophones, and as a result the city provides them with French language services. There's an office at city hall dedicated to receiving complaints about the quality of that service, he added.

Watson said he believes that if the city can have such an office, there's no reason the province can't as well.

City councillors Stephen Blais, Jean Cloutier, Mathieu Fleury and Bob Monette also signed Watson's letter.