Watson defends taking developer donations

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said he'll continue accepting campaign donations from developers, even though he understands it could be perceived as a conflict.

"The law allows us to accept from people over the age of 18, who are Ontario residents. That's the law, I'm not making up the law," Watson told CBC's Ottawa Morning Wednesday.

New provincial rules ban corporate and union donations to municipal campaigns, but that doesn't prevent developers from donating as individuals. Individual donations are capped at $1,200.

Watson isn't the only candidate accepting donations from developers. The majority of councillors on the city's planning committee have said they're also accepting donations from developers.

The planning committee approves billions of dollars worth of development applications each council term.

Its members may accept donations from executives of the very companies that need the committee's approval, but the ones who do accept developer donations insist it has no influence on their decision making.

Watson echoed that point, saying donors aren't buying influence on council.

"It's a bit of an urban myth that city hall is controlled by people outside of city hall," he said.

"I can't think of one example where someone has given someone a campaign donation and then they flip their vote because of it."

Whether the practice represents a conflict, or merely the perception of one, is up for debate, but some residents feel strongly about the issue.

Developer donations emerged as a major issue at an all-andidates debate in Alta Vista last week. The incumbent for that ward, Jean Cloutier, who also sits on the planning committee, earlier cancelled a developer-backed fundraiser.

Two members of the planning committee — Kitchissippi's Jeff Leiper and Rideau-Rockcliffe's Tobi Nussbaum — said they're making efforts to avoid knowingly accepting developer donations.

Watson's main challenger for mayor, Clive Doucet, has said if he's elected he'll bar any councillor who accepts donations from developers from sitting on the planning committee.

Watson defends record

In a pitch to voters, Watson said his record speaks for itself.

"I'm proud of the fact that over the last four years we've made tremendous progress on a number of issues that people were frustrated with."

Watson listed the opening of the Innovation Centre and the new Ottawa Art Gallery, as well as the development of the Ottawa River Action plan, among his achievements.

Watson said he's also proud of the progress the city has made on transit and the LRT project during his time as mayor, even though the project has been delayed a number of times.

Once opened, Watson said the LRT system will relieve much of the traffic clout in the downtown core.

"I think I helped, with a lot of people, to build a transit system we're proud of."

Voters goes to the polls Oct. 22. Special advanced polling runs from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7.