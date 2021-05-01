Eastern Ontario MPP to retire ahead of next election
Jim McDonell won't seek 4th term at Queen's Park
Long-time eastern Ontario politician Jim McDonell says he won't run for a fourth term at Queen's Park when voters go to the polls next year.
The Progressive Conservative MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry — which includes the city of Cornwall, Ont. — said in a statement Tuesday the "time has come to pass the torch" and he would retire as of June 1, 2022.
McDonell was first elected as an MPP in 2011 and won re-election again in 2014 and 2018.
Prior to entering provincial politics, McDonell served three terms as a township councillor and was mayor of South Glengarry, Ont., from 2003 until 2011.
Last year he announced he had come down with a mild case of COVID-19.
"It has been a challenging job, but certainly a rewarding one, too," McDonell said in his statement.
"Rest assured though, I will still be very active to continue to improve our quality of life here at home in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry."
