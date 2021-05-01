Eastern Ontario MPP tests positive for COVID-19

An eastern Ontario MPP who was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 says he's come down with a mild case of the illness.

Jim McDonell, the Progressive Conservative MPP for Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry, said in a statement that he went for a test after experiencing cold-like symptoms earlier in the week.

"I am unsure of where I may have contracted the virus," he wrote Friday. "My symptoms are very mild, and I can attribute this to the recent vaccination I had received."

Health experts have said it's possible to contract COVID-19 after receiving the first vaccine dose while the body builds up antibodies, and that vaccines are incredibly effective at reducing the chance of falling seriously ill.

McDonell said he was in quarantine and was sharing news of his positive test "as a caution [about] the more contagious variants and the need to follow public health guidelines."

As of Friday afternoon, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, which includes the riding of Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry, reported 268 active cases of COVID-19.