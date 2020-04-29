Homeless men to be moved from 'underutilized' Jim Durrell arena

The city is moving a group of homeless men out of the Jim Durrell Recreation Centre and into a smaller community centre where they'll continue to be offered safe shelter during the pandemic, Ottawa's director of housing services said Tuesday.

In a memo to council, Shelley VanBuskirk said the Jim Durrell arena on Walkley Road is currently housing 39 men, and has averaged between 40 and 45, far fewer than the city expected when it opened the temporary shelter there on May 2. At the time, the city estimated it would require space for between 100 and 150 men.

"The site is currently underutilized and could be used more efficiently as a recreational facility and support Phase 2 of the City's recovery plan to reopen and augment services such as recreation," VanBuskirk wrote.

The busy dual-pad arena is normally home to the Ottawa Jr. Senators, and also contains meeting rooms and other amenities.

The city will begin moving the men to the Dempsey Community Centre, about four kilometres away on Russell Road, this week. The new location has a capacity for up to 50 men.

"The Centre will offer similar amenities such as dining space, bathrooms, showers, common sleeping areas, and include access to computers, Wi-Fi and televisions, meals and case management services to support people to transition to permanent housing," her memo said.

The shelter is available to single men ages 18 and older who require few supports or no support.