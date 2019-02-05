They gave Jillian O'Connor 2 years to live. She's still here

When her son, Declan, was born four years ago, doctors told Jillian O'Connor she wouldn't live to see his second birthday. Last week, they celebrated his fourth together.

"To celebrate four years with him is pretty special — not only for him to see that milestone, but for me also as a milestone to be part of it," she said.

In 2014, the Carleton Place, Ont., woman was pregnant with Declan, her third child, when she was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer.

O'Connor decided to go ahead with the birth despite being advised by her doctors that terminating the pregnancy was the best option for her.

Declan was born on Feb. 1, 2015. The baby was completely healthy, even though O'Connor had been undergoing chemotherapy during the pregnancy.

Declan O'Connor was born healthy despite his mother's chemotherapy treatments during pregnancy. (CBC)

But after giving birth, the cancer spread to O'Connor's liver and bones. A year later, it was in her brain. She was given two years to live.

She credits motherhood with beating that prognosis.

"It's a wonderful job and I wouldn't trade it for the world. It's the best job I could ask for," she said.

You can't lose focus and hope. - Jillian O'Connor

O'Connor continues to undergo treatment. The cancer hasn't progressed, but it hasn't gotten better, either.

Trying to stay focused on longer-term goals helps her through the hardest of days, she said.

"I like to set future goals for myself. That way I can sort of have something that on those days ... when you're sort of not looking forward to going to an appointment or a treatment, to look forward too."

'I am so glad we didn't listen to anybody who was a naysayer to him being born,' said Jillian O'Connor, seen here with her three children, including her youngest, Declan. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

O'Connor said she and her husband have chosen not to tell Declan or his two older siblings about her prognosis.

"I don't want to put that stress or anything like that onto them," she said. "They can just be kids."

Her doctors don't know why she's been able to exceed their expectations, and have simply told her to keep doing whatever it is she's doing.

O'Connor hopes others struggling with cancer can find hope in her story.

"You should not live around cancer. Cancer should live around you," she said. "You can't lose focus and hope."