Jillian O'Connor dies after battle with cancer

A Carleton Place, Ont., woman who fought a battle with cancer even as she gave birth and lived longer than doctors had expected, has died.

Jillian O'Connor was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer when she was pregnant with her third child. She was advised against carrying her son to term, but postponed cancer treatment to have him. O'Connor was 36 when she died on Monday.

Her son Declan joined his siblings Myla and Landon on Feb. 1, 2015, and at the time O'Connor was given less than two years to live. She spoke to the CBC in February of this year and said she felt blessed to celebrate her son's fourth birthday.

"To celebrate four years with him is pretty special — not only for him to see that milestone, but for me also as a milestone to be part of it," she said at the time.

The breast cancer spread to her liver and bones. O'Connor had a special chemotherapy treatment regime during her pregnancy and began more aggressive treatment after Declan was born.

She credited motherhood as a driving force in keeping her moving forward.

"It's a wonderful job and I wouldn't trade it for the world. It's the best job I could ask for."

Her family is planning a service this Saturday at St. Clare Mission Catholic Church. They are asking people to make a donation to the charity of their choice in O'Connor's memory.