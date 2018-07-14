'You can hear heartbreak': Jessie Reyez on feminism, the music industry

When singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez hears fans cover her songs, tears well in her eyes.

It was only a few years ago, the 27-year-old musician was posting videos of herself covering the likes of Adele, trying to get noticed.

"It means so much especially because I know that... I was trying to do that to get my name on, I was doing covers, so to think that people are doing covers of my song is just insanity," she told Alan Neal, host of CBC Ottawa's All In A Day.

"Like you can hear heartbreak sometimes in someone's voice so when I hear people having that same emotion mirrored back and them feeling connected to that song, I'm just honoured. I'm honoured to have that connection to people."

Reyez has now won the Juno for Best New Artist and has been nominated for the Polaris Prize — an annual Canadian music award.

But it's her feminist take on society and the music industry that's garnered attention. Her song and short film Gatekeeper tells the true story of a would-be musical mentor trying to assault her in Florida.

The Columbian-Canadian singer was in studio with Alan Neal on Friday, to talk about feminism, the music industry and the people that inspire her.

She's bringing her stories and songs to Ottawa but Jessie Reyez is with me in studio. 18:05

Feminism, the music industry

Q: It seems so strange that in 2018 we're still doing songs about making a big deal about a woman's sexual history, but here we are. You do this in a very confident, funny way... Are you as good at taking someone on face-to-face as you are in song?

A: I wouldn't think so, no, I feel comfortable on stage. It's easier for me in music. Honestly, the angrier I am, the looser my tongue is... when I get angry it's just a motor mouth and it just goes off, which is great but it doesn't really work unless I'm very very passionate about what I'm talking about.

Q: After you speak up about things like you did in Gatekeeper, have you ever heard from anyone saying they've reevaluated their own actions, how they treat women in the music industry?

A: Ya, it's crazy. [They say] that they've revaluated their position of power and how they need to be cognizant of that because it's easy to forget you have that privilege and then be loose with the way you are acting [and] not thinking about how it might be affecting somebody else.

Those DMs are crazy, those messages, those tweets, when people actually reach out and say that. It's intense [but] it's kinda two sides to the coin though. It's dope that so many people resonated with it, and it's dope that people from both sides of situation are resonating with it... but it sucks that it's 2018 and it's so much of a conversation still.

Q: You did finally name who Gatekeeper was about... the producer... you had once said you didn't want to name him for a variety of reasons. What changed, for you, personally?

A: The girl that came out, specifically two women that came forward, those girls are heroes. I talk about it and I say now I was fearful, I was scared, I was scared for my family, I was scared for myself. That fear is real and then on top of that after so many people started hearing the song and resonating with it, I was like man, if I put a face to him, it makes it so specific that it might not be able to stand on its own and have people make it about who has been hurting them... But then [they] came forward and there's power in numbers, solidarity, the sisterhood, that's all real and I'm really fortunate for them having inspired me to come forward... because I was inspired by their bravery.

'I think of legacy'

Q: When you sing time won't let you stay young... you are only 27... do you think about getting older? Legacy and so on?

A: Hell ya, I think about legacy, of course, I don't want to make my life nothing. I want to know that I died and made a massive difference, I want to know that my life purpose was bigger than myself and I want to pay forward because the amount of people that have helped me... the list of people that have contributed to where I am now is insane.

So it's me wanting to leave a massive difference and me wanting to pay it forward. I think of legacy, I want plaques on the wall, I want a farm for my dad, I want an orphanage, preferably two, named after my mother, I want to positively and tangibly help the lives of millions of people and die a legend.

Reyez performed with Daniel Caesar at the Juno Awards in Vancouver this year. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

'You cannot see hearts'

Q: What would you say you've learned about lying and trust since you started recording [songs about these issues]?

A: [I've become] less trusting, but... some things are good and some things are bad in life. You can't have the ups without the downs. My paranoia has gotten more intense because everything is moving fast and [there are] so many new faces and new people and you can't see hearts. You cannot see hearts, so every time you meet someone new it's like a gamble. You can't see motives, and that hasn't changed.

Q: Does it make it harder to be honest, once you feel you know others lie to you?

A: My thought process is I have been lied to so much by people who I thought I could trust that it motivates me to want to be as honest as possible, to project that energy because that is how I want people to treat me. I know how much it hurts to have someone in your circle flip, so I don't want to be like that to anybody. I try to just be straight and if I'm not straight then I just be quiet, but that never lasts, because I can't hide emotions and it just boils and boils and boils and the truth comes out inevitably.