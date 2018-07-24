Police not laying charges in Parliament Hill incident

Ottawa police say they will not pursue charges against the man arrested during an "alleged security incident" on Parliament Hill Monday, but are pursuing charges against him for allegedly assaulting a man the day before.

Witnesses told CBC News they saw a man cross the security barrier during the daily Changing of the Guard ceremony on Monday morning and approach a Parliamentary Protective Service member before he was apprehended by police.

Michel Harvey was on Parliament Hill watching the Changing of the Guard Monday when he managed to film this video of police arresting the suspect. 0:18

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, Ottawa police said the same man had been wanted for an alleged assault on a walking path off Bridle Path Drive at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

A 32-year-old man was injured during a verbal argument with the suspect, police said, adding that the two men know each other.

Victim's hand cut during argument

The suspect swung at the victim "unprovoked" with a closed fist and then fled, police said. The victim then noticed his hand had been cut, called 911, and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Officers had a description and photo of the assault suspect but couldn't find him in the area.

Jesse Mooney, 24, has now been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a probation order in connection with Sunday's incident.

On Monday, police said they planned to charge Mooney in connection to the incident on Parliament Hill, but investigators later determined they would not pursue charges. That announcement was made Tuesday afternoon.

During Mooney's Tuesday morning court appearance, he swore, argued with the judge and had his case adjourned until Wednesday to allow him time to talk to a doctor about his mental state.