Snowbirds member killed in B.C. crash mourned in Ottawa

Capt. Jenn Casey studied journalism at Carleton University and was, in the words of friend and current city councillor Shawn Menard, a 'natural leader.' (_jenncasey/Instagram)

Capt. Jenn Casey is being mourned by those who knew her in Ottawa, one day after she was killed in a crash in B.C.

Casey, a public affairs officer for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, was flying with the team when the plane she was in crashed shortly after takeoff in Kamloops, B.C.

Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president of Carleton University, tweeted a statement Monday saying she'd attended the school's journalism program before graduating from King's College at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/Carleton_U?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Carleton_U</a> community is mourning the loss of Jennifer Casey, Captain in the <a href="https://twitter.com/RCAF_ARC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCAF_ARC</a>, who died in the tragic Snowbird crash yesterday. Jennifer spent time at <a href="https://twitter.com/JSchool_CU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JSchool_CU</a> before graduating from <a href="https://twitter.com/DalhousieU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DalhousieU</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/ukings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ukings</a>. Our thoughts are with all those who knew and loved her. <a href="https://t.co/UhbdpTjpdj">pic.twitter.com/UhbdpTjpdj</a> —@CU_President

Coun. Shawn Menard, meanwhile, shared photos of him and Casey on Twitter — including one from when they ran for the Rideau River Residence Association (RRRA) executive while attending Carleton University.

"It's so hard to believe that this happened. It's such a tragic situation, and just it made me cry last night," Menard told CBC.

I’m so sad to hear about Jenn Casey and the snowbirds crash tonight. She was such a kind hearted, smart and driven person. We spent a lot of time together years ago at Carleton University res. I’ve been going through memories and found an old poster from when we ran for RRRA. <a href="https://t.co/Tlj867YyZn">pic.twitter.com/Tlj867YyZn</a> —@ShawnMenard1

'A natural leader'

Menard and Casey, during their university days. (Submitted by Sean Menard)

They first met when Casey was a floor representative for the RRRA, Menard said, and she quickly made an impression.

"She just had this infectious positivity about her. She was very driven and you could tell she was going to do well in life," he said.

"She was one of those people who was just a natural leader."

The Snowbirds had been on a cross-country tour to raise people's spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crash also left Capt. Richard MacDougall, the plane's pilot, in serious condition in hospital.