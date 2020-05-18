Skip to Main Content
Snowbirds member killed in B.C. crash mourned in Ottawa
Ottawa

Snowbirds member killed in B.C. crash mourned in Ottawa

Capt. Jenn Casey was a student at Carleton University before completing her studies at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Capt. Jenn Casey attended Carleton University's journalism program

CBC News ·
Capt. Jenn Casey studied journalism at Carleton University and was, in the words of friend and current city councillor Shawn Menard, a 'natural leader.' (_jenncasey/Instagram)

Capt. Jenn Casey is being mourned by those who knew her in Ottawa, one day after she was killed in a crash in B.C.

Casey, a public affairs officer for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, was flying with the team when the plane she was in crashed shortly after takeoff in Kamloops, B.C.

Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president of Carleton University, tweeted a statement Monday saying she'd attended the school's journalism program before graduating from King's College at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Coun. Shawn Menard, meanwhile, shared photos of him and Casey on Twitter — including one from when they ran for the Rideau River Residence Association (RRRA) executive while attending Carleton University.

"It's so hard to believe that this happened. It's such a tragic situation, and just it made me cry last night," Menard told CBC.

'A natural leader'

Menard and Casey, during their university days. (Submitted by Sean Menard)

They first met when Casey was a floor representative for the RRRA, Menard said, and she quickly made an impression.

"She just had this infectious positivity about her. She was very driven and you could tell she was going to do well in life," he said.

"She was one of those people who was just a natural leader."

The Snowbirds had been on a cross-country tour to raise people's spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crash also left Capt. Richard MacDougall, the plane's pilot, in serious condition in hospital.

With files from Idil Mussa

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.