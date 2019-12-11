More charges against Perth teacher after 4th victim comes forward

Ontario Provincial Police have laid two new charges in their ongoing sexual assault investigation into a Perth, Ont., high school teacher.

Jeffrey Peters, 43, now faces 10 charges in connection with four victims.

The latest victim's allegations involve incidents that occurred between 2018 and 2019, according to a news release from Lanark County OPP.

The allegations led to Peters being charged Wednesday with one additional count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Initially charged in October

The first charges against Peters, a teacher at St. John Catholic High School, were laid in October for incidents that allegedly happened between 2013 and 2015.

Additional charges were laid in November when another victim came forward.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario said it suspended Peters as soon as it became aware of the first allegations.

OPP have not said where the alleged abuse occurred. Peters is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.