Ontario Provincial Police have laid two more charges against a high school teacher in Perth, Ont., in an ongoing historical sexual assault investigation.

Jeffrey Peters, 43, now faces three counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation after investigators identified a third victim, OPP said Wednesday.

Peters, a teacher at St. John Catholic High School in the eastern Ontario town, was previously facing six charges in relation to two victims for incidents that allegedly happened between 2013 and 2015.

The additional charges — one each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation — were laid Tuesday, OPP said.

Police have declined to say where the alleged abuse occurred. The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario said it suspended Peters as soon as it became aware of the allegations.

His next court appearance in Perth is scheduled for Dec. 16.

OPP said anyone with more information can contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police have also referred anyone who needs support to contact Victim Services of Lanark County.