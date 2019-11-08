Perth teacher charged with sexual assault, exploitation

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a high school teacher in Perth, Ont., in relation to what they're calling an ongoing historical sexual assault investigation.

Lanark County OPP have charged 42-year-old Jeffrey Peters of Perth with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Citing the ongoing investigation, police declined to say when or where the alleged abuse occurred.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario said in a statement Peters was teaching at St. John Catholic High School in Perth and was suspended as soon as the board became aware of the allegations.

The board said it's disturbed by the charges.

Peters is facing two counts of sexual assault and four of sexual exploitation — two for touching a young person with a sexual purpose and two for inviting, counselling or inciting a young person to touch someone else, also with a sexual purpose.

His next court appearance in Perth is scheduled for Dec. 16.

OPP said anyone with more information can contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police refer anyone who needs support to contact Victim Services of Lanark County.