Watch for Jeffrey Epstein scams, Kingston police warn

Police in Kingston, Ont., are warning the public to be on the lookout for online scams in the wake of financier Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide.

The well-connected businessman, who had been accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring, was found dead in his New York jail cell in the early morning of Aug. 10.

In a news release issued Wednesday evening, Kingston police advise people to exercise caution when they come across online material related to the incident.

"Internet criminals never shy away from an opportunity to exploit the death of celebrities or well-known individuals," police said.

"They use the 'shock factor' to create fake controversy and trick people into falling for their dangerous click bait."

Specifically, police are warning people to be on "high alert for any communications related to Epstein's death," including email attachments and links in social media posts and text messages.

Police are expecting "a number of scams" connected to the incident, release said.

No scams yet

Malicious links often circulate on the internet after celebrity deaths, unleashing viruses or compromising data of unsuspecting users.

No complaints or known scams involving Epstein have been brought to the force's attention so far, Kingston police said in an email Thursday.

"We have not had any scams relating directly to Jeffrey Epstein's passing, however I always feel it is best to be proactive when it comes to keeping the public educated in advance especially when it relates to scams that may occur in our community," said Const. Ash Gutheinz.

"These scams could come in the form of emails indicating that as a result of his estate being settled, the victim was entitled to a payment if they follow the corresponding link," Gutheinz added.

He said such links could lure victims to an insecure page where their personal information might be exposed.