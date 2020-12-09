Man wanted in deadly Ottawa shooting arrested in Montreal

Montreal police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to the killing of an Ottawa man behind an east-end Catholic high school last summer.

Mohamed Hassan, 21, was found shot to death behind the Collège catholique Samuel-Genest on Carsons Road, east of the Aviation Parkway, on July 27.

On Wednesday, Ottawa police announced Montreal police had arrested Jeffrey Dondji on Tuesday.

Dondji was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to Hassan's death, but Montreal police had initially arrested him as part of an unrelated investigation.

Dondji faces a first-degree murder charge and is expected in court Wednesday, Ottawa police said.

This is the second arrest in connection to Hassan's death. In September, Ottawa police, along with the North Bay Police Service, arrested and charged a 17-year-old girl with first-degree murder.