Jeffrey Dondji guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2020 shooting

An Ottawa man has been convicted of murdering another man by shooting him in the back of the head behind an east-end Catholic high school in 2020, in a case that saw his co-accused, a 17-year-old girl, become the Crown's primary witness.

The body of the victim, 21-year-old Mohamed Hassan, was discovered behind Collège catholique Samuel-Genest, a French Catholic high school east of the Aviation Parkway on Carsons Road, on July 27, 2020.

In September that year, Ottawa police arrested and charged a 17-year-old girl with first-degree murder. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Jeffrey Dondji, then 21, on the same charge, and he was arrested in Montreal a few months later.

A jury convicted Jeffrey Dondji on Friday after about six hours of deliberations. (Ottawa Police Service)

The girl cannot be identified because she was underage when she was charged with murder, per the protections of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

She ended up pleading guilty to another offence in 2022, and testified as the main witness in the Crown's case against Dondji.

The trial lasted about eight weeks.

Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger delivered his instructions to the jury on Thursday evening, and it reached a guilty verdict on Friday afternoon after about six hours of deliberations.

Dondji is automatically sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

The assistant Crown attorney in the case is François Dulude.

Dondji is represented by defence lawyer Diane Magas.