Skip to Main Content
Jeannette Runciman, wife of former MPP and senator, killed in collision
Ottawa

Jeannette Runciman, wife of former MPP and senator, killed in collision

Jeannette Runciman, the wife of former MPP and senator Bob Runciman, was struck and killed Thursday afternoon in a collision in a Brockville, Ont., hospital parking lot, local police say.

Was hit by a vehicle in the Brockville General Hospital parking lot Thursday

CBC News ·
Jeannette Runciman, wife of former Canadian senator and eastern Ontario MPP Bob Runciman, died Feb. 13 after she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Brockville General Hospital, local police say. (Submitted by the Runciman family)

Jeannette Runciman, the wife of former MPP and senator Bob Runciman, was struck and killed Thursday afternoon in a collision in a Brockville, Ont., hospital parking lot, local police say.

The pair were at the Brockville General Hospital when she was struck just after 1 p.m. by a vehicle backing out of a space, Brockville police said in a media release.

She was rushed into the emergency room, but did not survive.

Police said they're looking into what happened, but it is not a criminal investigation.

Sen. Don Plett, leader of the Senate's Conservative caucus who served with the 77-year-old Bob Runciman until his retirement in 2017, passed along his former colleagues' condolences.

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod said in a tweet the news was devastating and that Jeannette Runciman "dedicated her life to Bob's public service and her family."

Bob Runciman is currently chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|