Jeannette Runciman, wife of former MPP and senator, killed in collision
Was hit by a vehicle in the Brockville General Hospital parking lot Thursday
Jeannette Runciman, the wife of former MPP and senator Bob Runciman, was struck and killed Thursday afternoon in a collision in a Brockville, Ont., hospital parking lot, local police say.
The pair were at the Brockville General Hospital when she was struck just after 1 p.m. by a vehicle backing out of a space, Brockville police said in a media release.
She was rushed into the emergency room, but did not survive.
Police said they're looking into what happened, but it is not a criminal investigation.
Sen. Don Plett, leader of the Senate's Conservative caucus who served with the 77-year-old Bob Runciman until his retirement in 2017, passed along his former colleagues' condolences.
Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod said in a tweet the news was devastating and that Jeannette Runciman "dedicated her life to Bob's public service and her family."
Bob Runciman is currently chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission.