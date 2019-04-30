L'Orignal man killed in motorcycle crash
A longtime employee of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in western Quebec.
Jean St-Pierre, 43, died after striking a stop sign in western Quebec
A L'Orignal, Ont., man is dead following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in western Quebec.
Jean St-Pierre, 43, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 148 near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., when he lost control and struck a stop sign, the Sûreté du Québec said.
Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, Quebec police said, and St-Pierre was pronounced dead in hospital.
According to Radio-Canada, St-Pierre was a longtime employee of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell and ran the organization's IT department from 2003 until 2016.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
With files from Radio-Canada