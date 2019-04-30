L'Orignal man killed in motorcycle crash

A L'Orignal, Ont., man is dead following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in western Quebec.

Jean St-Pierre, 43, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 148 near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., when he lost control and struck a stop sign, the Sûreté du Québec said.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, Quebec police said, and St-Pierre was pronounced dead in hospital.

According to Radio-Canada, St-Pierre was a longtime employee of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell and ran the organization's IT department from 2003 until 2016.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.