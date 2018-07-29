Gatineau girl got prostate medication in pharmacy mix-up

A girl with anemia was given prostate medication instead of iron due to an error at a Jean-Coutu pharmacy in Gatineau's Plateau neighbourhood, and the substitute pharmacist on duty that day has been fined and reprimanded.

The incident, which happened in December 2016, contravened the code of ethics of Quebec's Order of Pharmacists.

In its June 2018 decision, the order's disciplinary board said the girl received drugs intended for a man whose last name is similar to hers.

When the man's last name was called, the father of the girl went to the counter — and because it was a prescription renewal, the pharmacist gave no explanation or information about the drugs.

Instead of receiving his daughter's prescription, he was given the prescription of the man, who suffers from benign prostatic hyperplasia, a condition characterized by an enlarged prostate.

Pharmacist left a note

It wasn't until the wife of the man with the prostate condition came to the counter, the disciplinary board's ruling noted, that the substitute pharmacist realized the mistake.

He tried to reach the anemic girl's father, but the phone number on file wasn't the right one. He left a note in a cart where drugs are kept, thinking the father would return to the pharmacy when he noticed he had the wrong drug, the ruling said.

That action was insufficient, the ruling said, and broke the order's code of ethics.

It was only when the girl's father came back to the pharmacy to renew the prescription that another pharmacist realized the mistake and updated the family's contact information.

That pharmacist then sent a warning to employees reminding them to verify the identity of clients when dispensing drugs.

Pleaded guilty

The substitute pharmacist pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to take the necessary steps to limit the consequences of the error and failing to update the patient's contact information.

He was fined $2,500 and received a reprimand.

An attempt by Radio-Canada to reach the pharmacist was unsuccessful, and the owner of the pharmacy, Alain Houde, declined to comment.

Quebec's Order of Pharmacists recorded 641 errors in 2016, 371 of them related to patients picking up drugs.

Patrick Boudreault, the order's director of external affairs,​ said the code of ethics requires transparency, and that when an error occurs, pharmacists must meet with affected patients, disclose the error, explain what happened, and take corrective measures to prevent future mistakes.

He also said very few errors like this occur.