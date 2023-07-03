Nostalgia dining: Old roadside poutinerie in Wakefield reopens

An Outaouais culinary institution has reopened its doors: the Jean Burger snack bar in Wakefield, Que.

The restaurant on Route 105 had been closed since 2021, when its original owners retired. The same family had been running it for nearly 45 years.

Three restaurateurs decided they were up to the task of keeping it going for several more years.

"Jean Burger has always been here. Ever since we were kids, we've been coming here. When it closed, it was a big shock," said Éric Duquette, one of Jean Burger's new co-owners, in an interview in French.

Some new items have been added to the menu, but comfort foods like poutine will always be on offer. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

Duquette, Isaac Lauzon and Patrick Power want to preserve the snack bar's cachet of yesteryear, especially its retro decor.

They're adding a few items to the menu, but insist it'll remain a comfort food-slinging poutinerie first and foremost.

Customers told Radio-Canada over the weekend they were happy to be back.

"I went there very young with my mother," said Michel Savoie in French.

"When my cousin told me it was reopened, I thought to myself that I had no choice but to go."

Éric Duquette, one of the three new co-owners of the Jean Burger snack bar. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

"It's part of my childhood, it's part of my story," said France Turcotte, also in French.

"We don't have a lot of places in the village of Wakefield where we can sit down to eat a hamburger and fries."

The new owners have preserved the snack bar's decor. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

