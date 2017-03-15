Skip to Main Content
Mavis Staples, BadBadNotGood among Jazz Festival headliners
Ottawa

The annual festival is scheduled to run from June 19 until July 1.

Festival announced 2020 lineup Thursday afternoon

CBC News ·
Gospel legend Mavis Staples, seen here in 2017, is among the headliners at this year's Ottawa Jazz Festival. She'll be bringing her soulful sounds to the main stage on June 23. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Legendary U.S. soul and gospel singer Mavis Staples and critically acclaimed Toronto four-piece BadBadNotGood are among the headliners of this year's Ottawa Jazz Festival.

Festival organizers announced the majority of this year's lineup on CBC Radio's All In A Day Thursday afternoon.

The festival is scheduled to run from June 19 until July 1, with stages at Confederation Park, the National Arts Centre, Mercury Lounge and Queen Street Fare.

More artists are expected to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks.

June 19

  • Angel Bat Dawid and Tha Brothahood
  • V for Vena
  • The Mesmerists

June 20

  • Giveton Gelin
  • Petr Cancura with TOny Scheer, Kenny Wollesen and Rob Jost
  • Bill Frisell: Harmony (featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts and Luke Bergman)
  • Manuel Valera Trio
  • Eilsapie

June 21

  • JW-Jones Big Band
  • Puss n Boots

June 23

  • Under the Surface
  • Jaimie Branch
  • Peter Hum's Ordinary Heroes
  • Theo Bleckmann
  • Jacques Kuba Seguin
  • Mavis Staples
  • Les Filles de Illighadad​​​​​​
Nigerian musician Femi Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, will play the festival's main stage on June 24. (Akintunde Akinleye/Reuters)

June 24

  • Jochen Rueckert Quartet
  • Yazz Ahmed Quartet
  • Kris Davis 
  • Gene Perla Quintet
  • Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
  • Tchavolo Schmitt Quartet

June 25

  • Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio
  • Hiromi
  • Jocelyn Gould Quartet
  • Nile Rogers and Chic
  • Ghost-Note

June 26

  • Lina Allemano Four
  • Portico Quartet
  • Rachael and Vilray
  • Tara Kannangara
  • Shabaka & The Ancestors

June 27

  • Vula Viel
  • Fire!
  • Ana Moura
  • Alex Goodman Quartet

June 28

  • Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio
  • Tim Berne
  • Eyevin Trio
  • Charles Lloyd
Toronto's BadBadNotGood have collaborated with artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Ghostface Killah, and have been shortlisted for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize. They'll play the main stage June 30. (Getty Images)

June 30

  • Anne Paceo
  • Tim Berne
  • Jazz Youth Summit
  • Allison Miller
  • Code Quartet
  • BadBadNotGood

July 1

  • Blakdenim
  • Jazz Youth Summit

 

 

 

 

