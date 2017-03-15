Mavis Staples, BadBadNotGood among Jazz Festival headliners
The annual festival is scheduled to run from June 19 until July 1.
Festival announced 2020 lineup Thursday afternoon
Legendary U.S. soul and gospel singer Mavis Staples and critically acclaimed Toronto four-piece BadBadNotGood are among the headliners of this year's Ottawa Jazz Festival.
Festival organizers announced the majority of this year's lineup on CBC Radio's All In A Day Thursday afternoon.
The festival is scheduled to run from June 19 until July 1, with stages at Confederation Park, the National Arts Centre, Mercury Lounge and Queen Street Fare.
More artists are expected to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks.
June 19
- Angel Bat Dawid and Tha Brothahood
- V for Vena
- The Mesmerists
June 20
- Giveton Gelin
- Petr Cancura with TOny Scheer, Kenny Wollesen and Rob Jost
- Bill Frisell: Harmony (featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts and Luke Bergman)
- Manuel Valera Trio
- Eilsapie
June 21
- JW-Jones Big Band
- Puss n Boots
June 23
- Under the Surface
- Jaimie Branch
- Peter Hum's Ordinary Heroes
- Theo Bleckmann
- Jacques Kuba Seguin
- Mavis Staples
- Les Filles de Illighadad
June 24
- Jochen Rueckert Quartet
- Yazz Ahmed Quartet
- Kris Davis
- Gene Perla Quintet
- Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
- Tchavolo Schmitt Quartet
June 25
- Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio
- Hiromi
- Jocelyn Gould Quartet
- Nile Rogers and Chic
- Ghost-Note
June 26
- Lina Allemano Four
- Portico Quartet
- Rachael and Vilray
- Tara Kannangara
- Shabaka & The Ancestors
June 27
- Vula Viel
- Fire!
- Ana Moura
- Alex Goodman Quartet
June 28
- Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio
- Tim Berne
- Eyevin Trio
- Charles Lloyd
June 30
- Anne Paceo
- Tim Berne
- Jazz Youth Summit
- Allison Miller
- Code Quartet
- BadBadNotGood
July 1
- Blakdenim
- Jazz Youth Summit
