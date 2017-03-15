Mavis Staples, BadBadNotGood among Jazz Festival headliners

Legendary U.S. soul and gospel singer Mavis Staples and critically acclaimed Toronto four-piece BadBadNotGood are among the headliners of this year's Ottawa Jazz Festival.

Festival organizers announced the majority of this year's lineup on CBC Radio's All In A Day Thursday afternoon.

The festival is scheduled to run from June 19 until July 1, with stages at Confederation Park, the National Arts Centre, Mercury Lounge and Queen Street Fare.

More artists are expected to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks.

June 19

Angel Bat Dawid and Tha Brothahood

V for Vena

The Mesmerists

June 20

Giveton Gelin

Petr Cancura with TOny Scheer, Kenny Wollesen and Rob Jost

Bill Frisell: Harmony (featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts and Luke Bergman)

Manuel Valera Trio

Eilsapie

June 21

JW-Jones Big Band

Puss n Boots

June 23

Under the Surface

Jaimie Branch

Peter Hum's Ordinary Heroes

Theo Bleckmann

Jacques Kuba Seguin

Mavis Staples

Les Filles de Illighadad​​​​​​

Nigerian musician Femi Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, will play the festival's main stage on June 24. (Akintunde Akinleye/Reuters)

June 24

Jochen Rueckert Quartet

Yazz Ahmed Quartet

Kris Davis

Gene Perla Quintet

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Tchavolo Schmitt Quartet

June 25

Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio

Hiromi

Jocelyn Gould Quartet

Nile Rogers and Chic

Ghost-Note

June 26

Lina Allemano Four

Portico Quartet

Rachael and Vilray

Tara Kannangara

Shabaka & The Ancestors

June 27

Vula Viel

Fire!

Ana Moura

Alex Goodman Quartet

June 28

Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio

Tim Berne

Eyevin Trio

Charles Lloyd

Toronto's BadBadNotGood have collaborated with artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Ghostface Killah, and have been shortlisted for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize. They'll play the main stage June 30. (Getty Images)

June 30

Anne Paceo

Tim Berne

Jazz Youth Summit

Allison Miller

Code Quartet

BadBadNotGood

July 1