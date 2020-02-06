'He's supposed to be there forever': Family grieves for slain man

The family of a man found dead in his apartment Monday is remembering him as an "amazing father" who was always willing to help.

Ottawa police discovered the body of Jason Saunders, 45, in his eighth-floor apartment at 1177 Cummings Ave. after receiving numerous requests to perform a wellness check, including from one caller who reported Saunders hadn't shown up for work.

Police initially deemed the death suspicious, but on Tuesday declared it a homicide.

"I just couldn't believe it," Nickyla Saunders, 24, told CBC. "I couldn't believe that somebody would do something like that to him, that he would just be gone, because he's supposed to be there forever almost."

Nickyla Saunders reflects on what it was like to lose her father, Jason Saunders, saying he was supportive and kind. Saunders was found dead in his Cummings Avenue apartment on Monday. 1:22

'Caring, loving guy'

Nickyla Saunders, the eldest of five children — four daughters and a son — said she and her dad had a strong relationship, texting each other daily.

"My father was definitely a big part of my life. He helped me through a lot of hard times.… He was just amazing."

She said she hadn't seen her father in about a month, but texted him the night before his body was found.

"It just hurts because he always tells me every day how much he loves me, how proud he is of me and how beautiful I am," Saunders said through tears. "I'm just not going to have that anymore."

Nickyla Saunders says her dad was the one person who always supported her. 'I’m just not going to have that anymore,' she said. (Nickyla Saunders/Facebook)

Jason Saunders worked as a forklift driver at Roofmart on Sheffield Road, a job he loved, according to his younger sister, Nancy Crawford.

"He was just such a caring, loving guy who just wanted to help people," Crawford said.

'We were so close'

Rachel Saunders, Jason Saunder's eldest sister, said her brother did have a temper, but rarely raised his voice. She has fond memories of their youth, including going out to dances and driving around in her car together.

"We were so close," she said.

He wasn't perfect: Saunders remembers once, in their 20s, when her brother took her car without permission while she napped.

Nancy Crawford shows a photo to her niece, Nickyla Saunders, of a young Jason Saunders. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Rachel Saunders said she hadn't seen her younger brother for nearly four years after they argued about one of his former girlfriends.

Now, she's upset she'll never have a chance to apologize and tell him she loved him, and she's trying to come to grips with the sudden loss.

"It doesn't take away from that person, what it takes away is from all the people that love that person," Rachel Saunders said.

On Wednesday, Laura Dabene, 41, was charged with second-degree murder in Saunders's death. The killing marks Ottawa's second homicide of 2020.

Nickyla Saunders said her father told her he'd known Dabene for decades, but she'd only come back into his life recently. Saunders doesn't believe the two were dating.

"I just want to wish that it's a dream," she said.