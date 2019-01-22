Carleton student hoped for recovery before suicide, inquest hears

The inquest into the suicide of Jason Renato Simon heard on Tuesday that the Carleton University student had sought the help of 10 professionals including doctors, counsellors, social workers and police officers before taking his own life.

Simon, who was also a Canadian Armed Forces member, was found dead in his Ottawa residence near St. Laurent Shopping Centre on Feb. 15, 2016. He was 20.

Now we are left behind to pick up the pieces. - Margit Simon

The inquest will hear from about 28 witnesses. At its conclusion, the five-member jury is expected to make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Troy Harrison, counsel to inquest coroner Dr. Robert Reddoch, told the hearing at Ottawa City Hall that Simon had repeatedly reached out for help before his death.

Simon also called a crisis line twice, and police intervened on two occasions, the inquest heard.

'Losing a child is heartbreaking'

The public hearing is being attended by Simon's parents, Margit and Attila Simon, as well as representatives of the Ottawa and Montfort hospitals, Carleton University and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Margit Simon was the first witness called. She testified that during a hospital stay prior to her son's death, he was hopeful he would receive the help he needed.

But that hope faded as the days progressed, she said.

Jason Renato Simon's parents, Attila Simon, left, and Margit Simon, right, are attending the coroner's inquest, which is expected to last nine days. (Idil Mussa/CBC)

"Losing a child is heartbreaking, especially when they could have been helped if someone would have listened," she told the inquest.

"Now we are left behind to pick up the pieces."

Before her son's descent into depression, he was happy and wanted to graduate early so he could work full time in the military, she said.

"Since he was four years old, he wanted to be a frontline soldier," she said.

The inquest is expected to last nine days.

