Inquest into death of Canadian Forces member begins

The inquest into the death of a Carleton University student and Canadian Armed Forces member begins Tuesday.

Jason Renato Simon, 20, took his own life in his Ottawa residence in February 2016 after weeks of accessing multiple mental health services, according to a statement from the coroner for Ontario's eastern region, who is conducting the inquest.

The inquest will be held to examine the circumstances that led to Simon's death and make recommendations to prevent similar deaths moving forward.

His mother Margit Simon said despite having access to multiple supports, her son didn't get the help he needed.

"He was asking for help and nobody truly believed him," she said.

Simon had attempted to take his own life prior to his death, Margit said, but had not told his family he was struggling with his mental health.

Margit Simon, left, and her son Jason Simon. He was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces with the 30th Field Artillery Regiment. Margit said it was his dream to join the military. (Supplied)

"He was a young man and he thought he could handle it. I guess it's a pride thing and he didn't want to worry us."

Margit said a doctor at the hospital told her that her son wasn't a danger to himself and he was released 72 hours after he had been admitted.

Two weeks later he was dead.

"When he was in the hospital I asked him what's wrong so we could help him and he said he wished he knew."

Margit said she remembered feeling helpless at that point.

"It was terrifying because as a mom I wanted to help him anyway I could but I was stuck."

'Fun-loving' young man

Jason Simon grew up in Windsor, Ont., and was studying criminology at Carleton University at the time of his death.

He was also a member of the Canadian Armed Forces with the 30th Field Artillery Regiment.

"That was his dream since he was a little boy. He wanted to keep Canada safe and make a difference," Margit said.

She remembers her son as a fun-loving young man, who loved animals and the outdoors.

Margit and her husband plan to attend every day of the inquest. She is hoping it will lead to recommendations that prevent what happened to her son from happening to anyone else.

Need help? Here are some mental health resources in the National Capital Region: