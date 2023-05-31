Former OPP officer sentenced to 3 more years for assaults

An ex-OPP officer already facing six years in prison for sexual assault has now been sentenced to three more years for a series of violent incidents targeting another woman.

Jason Redmond was found guilty of nine counts of assault during a Brockville, Ont., court appearance in June.

The incidents described by the Crown and witnesses involved choking, punching, pushing and causing a woman to be cut by a knife.

On Thursday, he was sentenced by Justice Donna Hackett to three years, to be served consecutively with the prison time he already faces, for a total of nine years behind bars.

The assault victim's identity is protected by a publication ban. She is not the same person connected to Redmond's prior conviction for sexual assault.

In that case the former Leeds County OPP constable was sentenced to six years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman while filming it on his mobile phone.

A witness in the case testified Redmond said he was "teaching [the victim] a lesson," and laughed about a member of his inner circle finding and watching the video.

During sentencing, Justice Janet O'Brien said considering he was with the OPP at the time, he would have known the victim could not consent.

"During his training and experience as a police officer, Mr. Redmond understood the harm and trauma victims of violent crime suffer," said the judge.

Fired from OPP in June

Redmond spent more than seven years on paid leave from the OPP, but the force announced he was fired on June 15, shortly after he was sentenced in the sexual assault case.

Commissioner Thomas Carrique described his behaviour as "disgraceful and criminal" at the time, adding it "undermines" the work of other officers.

Redmond's role as a police officer also came up while discussing the assault charges for which he was sentenced this week.

Justice Hackett noted there was a delay in the victim reporting the incidents of assault to investigators, but said "to report a peace officer to the police would be intimidating for anyone."

Redmond was sentenced at the Brockville courthouse on Aug. 17, 2023. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The judge also referenced photos the woman had shared with the court, which showed her with blackened eyes, bruises, red marks and what appeared to be dried blood on her face and body.

Her injuries were "numerous," according to Hackett.

Redmond was ultimately found guilty of five counts of assault, three counts of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon.

Along with the three-year sentence, he was ordered to supply a sample of his DNA and received a weapons ban.