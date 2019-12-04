Here are some child-care options as Wednesday's teacher strike looms

Parents wondering what to do with their kids when teachers hold another one-day strike Wednesday have a host of options, from city rec centres to engineering camp to a day at the museum.

Barring a last-minute deal, the walkout will close all schools with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) and Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien.

The Upper Canada District School Board, which covers areas including Brockville and Smiths Falls, is cancelling classes for students in Grades 9 to 12, but younger students won't be affected.

Wednesday's walkout also affects some schools with the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario are not affected by Wednesday's strike, but have warned parents of the possibility of a walkout the following Tuesday.

Ottawa rec centres

Twelve city recreation centres are once again offering day camps for kids ages four to 12.

They cost $40 and run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The camps will be held at:

The Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex.

The CARDELREC Recreation Complex.

The Greely​​​​​​ Community Centre.

The Greenboro Community Centre.

The Hintonburg Community Centre Program (only available for six to 12 year olds).

The Kanata Recreation Complex.

The Manotick Community Centre.

The Richcraft Recreation Complex.

The Rideauview Community Centre.

The Sawmill Creek Pool and Community Centre.

The St-Laurent Complex.

The Walter Baker Sports Centre.

Parents who want to drop their kids off half an hour earlier can do so for an extra fee at Bob MacQuarrie, Greenboro and St-Laurent.

Registration is now open.

Dovercourt Recreation Centre is also offering options for parents on Wednesday.

With Wednesday's 1 day school closure, we will be offering day care Jan. 15th. <br>After School Participants are guaranteed a spot until 6PM. Registration for everyone else will open TODAY AT 6PM.<br>Register in person, over the phone, or online here: <a href="https://t.co/oK5iiUK8JP">https://t.co/oK5iiUK8JP</a> <a href="https://t.co/B5CbcpRbw2">pic.twitter.com/B5CbcpRbw2</a> —@Dovercourt411

For kids who like martial arts, Tae E. Lee Taekwondo on Carling Avenue is offering a one-day camp for kids on Wednesday for $35. No experience is necessary. Ottawa Academy of Martial Arts is also offering a free one-day camp.

TRYumph Gymnastics Academy in Gloucester is offering a day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $55.

The Glebe Neighbourhood Activities Group is offering a $60 day camp for kids. Staff will take the children to the Canadian Museum of History and Cosmic Adventures. To register, contact the group by phone or on its website.

Budding scientists, engineers

The University of Ottawa's faculty of engineering is offering a strike camp Wednesday for students in Grades 2 to 6.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with complimentary before- and after-care, if needed.

Programming includes a variety of bilingual science and engineering workshops. There will also be coding.

The camp costs $60 and registration is available on the university's website.

Child care

The OCDSB's extended daycare programs will also be suspended Wednesday. Parents who use a third-party extended daycare provider are asked to check in directly with them.

Daycares in Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien schools will remain open Wednesday, and with the exception of Le Jardin des câlins, le Centre Culturel Les trois petits points and the Municipality of Russell, before- and after- school programs are also on.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario will close its child care centres in affected schools, as well as before- and after-school programs for children age four to 12. Community programs for infants, toddlers and prechoolers should stay open, but parents are asked to check just in case.

Daycares for preschool children in Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est schools will remain open, except at Académie catholique Notre-Dame. Child care for school-age children will be suspended in affected schools Wednesday.

The Upper Canada District School Board says its child-care programs are not affected.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.