Coun. Jan Harder resigns from planning committee

Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder has resigned from her influential role as chair of the committee responsible for urban planning and development in Ottawa.

Her council colleagues had been asked to approve sanctions against her recommended in a damning 101-page report by integrity commissioner Robert Marleau.

Marleau found the veteran councillor, who has chaired planning committee for more than six years, violated the code of conduct for members of council.

Harder continues to dispute she did anything wrong, but decided to step down due to alleged personal attacks.

"The hyper-aggressive online attacks and libels directed at me and others since Friday threatens to curtail the city-building work that must continue at planning committee," Harder told her council colleagues Wednesday morning.

At issue was her relationship with The Stirling Group, a development consulting firm which did work for her office — on contract and for free for four months — preparing briefing notes and giving regular advice.

In her statement to council, Harder called the integrity commissioner's report "politically driven" and said she's stepping down because the issue has been too disruptive.

The issue is still under discussion at council.