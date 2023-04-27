Ottawa lawyer James Bowie facing criminal charges

An Ottawa lawyer who developed a reputation for his online documentation and analysis of court appearances for convoy protest leaders is now facing criminal charges.

James Bowie, 39, was arrested Sunday on charges of harassment, extortion and two counts of uttering death threats to a woman.

It has been a tumultuous few months for the lawyer, who is also accused of sexually harassing and defaming another woman, allegations detailed in a $325,000 civil lawsuit against Bowie. That same woman also lodged a complaint against him with the Law Society of Ontario (LSO).

None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

Bowie pleaded not guilty on Monday to the criminal charges. He later told CBC News in an emailed statement he "expects to be acquitted."

According to court records, police allege Bowie caused the woman to "fear for [her] personal safety" and that through threats, he attempted to "induce [her] to obtain a firearm." He also allegedly made death threats about another woman to her.

The other woman, according to court records, is the same complainant in the lawsuit and LSO complaint against him.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Bowie wrote, "the complainant in my current case is not related to any LSO file."

CBC News is not naming either woman as their identities are protected by publication bans.

Lawyer previously offered woman 'deal' to pay legal bills

Last September, a 29-year-old woman filed a complaint to the LSO alleging Bowie had sent her unsolicited nude pictures, offered her illegal drugs, and a "deal" to pay off her legal bills, after she approached him for legal help with an assault charge.

In her complaint the woman wrote, "I am terrified Mr. Bowie will use his status as a lawyer to assault or harass other women."

In her statement of claim filed in January, the woman alleged Bowie offered her legal services in exchange for "oral sex every two weeks" via Snapchat messages.

The lawsuit said the woman was "deeply disturbed" by this, uninterested in sexual relations with Bowie, but "felt obliged to continue the solicitor-client relationship," due to concerns about her criminal charge.

It also stated the woman confided in Bowie about her money struggles, mental health, and relationship troubles.

In turn, Bowie asked the woman to have dinner with him, to "snuggle," to consume alcohol and illegal drugs with him, and told her he was "propositioning" her, according to the statement of claim.

The woman detailed the same allegations in her LSO complaint and attached screenshots of Snapchat conversations with Bowie.

The woman's lawyer, Michael Spratt, wrote a letter to the LSO in September that stated his client was "traumatized over the absolutely disgusting conduct of Mr. Bowie."

"These predatory acts violate multiple rules of professional conduct and were deeply harmful and offensive. Mr. Bowie was seeking to prey on a vulnerable client," Spratt wrote.

In an emailed statement, Spratt said the law society is actively pursuing the complaint and moving the matter forward.

Bowie told CBC he responded to the LSO complaint and denied any wrongdoing.

James Bowie was quoted in a CBC News story in 2022 on allegations against former MPP Randy Hillier for actions at the convoy protest. Bowie says attention from his documentation of protest-related court appearances were one reason why he couldn't respond to allegations against him. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

No statement of defence in civil suit

The woman's allegations against Bowie were first made public in a CTV Ottawa story.

According to her statement of claim, after CTV published its story, Bowie tweeted "it's fake."

The same day, he hosted a chat on a social media platform where he allegedly discussed the allegations and personal details about the woman, including the circumstances surrounding her criminal charge.

Bowie described the woman as "a single mom… on a bunch of drugs," and called her a "liar," according to the statement of claim.

Bowie has yet to file a statement of defence but told CBC News he has "every intention to defend the lawsuit."

Law society suspends licence, orders devices seized

In early December, the LSO obtained a court order to seize Bowie's digital devices, including his phone, computer, and access to his social media accounts. Justice Fred Myers, in his decision, said there were "predatory" allegations of sexual harassment against Bowie.

"What started with one complaint has now expanded to a broader investigation," Myers wrote.

A week later, the LSO indefinitely suspended Bowie's licence to practise law, It cited professional misconduct over his failure to present documents in three unrelated investigations involving complaints from other clients regarding the quality of his service, according to tribunal hearing documents.

In an email to the law society last year, which CBC obtained as a part of LSO tribunal hearing documents, Bowie said, among other reasons, he was too busy to reply to the investigator's multiple emails and letters requesting records because he "got famous" tweeting about the convoy occupation.

Further allegations, police believe there could be other victims

CTV's coverage of Bowie included further allegations of harassment, not included in the criminal, civil or LSO cases against him, which have not been confirmed by CBC News.

In his emailed statement Bowie wrote, "my counsel David Shiller and I are suing CTV and Bell Media for their December piece on me alleging criminal activity."

CBC News has been unable to locate any court records in relation to such a lawsuit, and Bowie has not answered further questions about it. David Shiller has not responded to CBC's request for a comment by the time of publishing.

Bowie wrote, "The OPS confirmed to me I am not wanted for questioning in regard to that broad case, and six months later I've not been asked to surrender."

Ottawa police would not comment.

Bowie was released on Monday after the court ordered him to pay $5,000 in bail, and to live with a surety.

In a news release issued the same day, police said "investigators believe there could be other victims." Police also released a photo of Bowie, citing he may have used aliases.

"The reporting of incidents of violence against women to police is key in identifying suspects and determining crime trends," the news release said.

Bowie's next court appearance is scheduled for May 30.