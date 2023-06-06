Jail nurse was 'too busy' to see Shannon Sargent, inquest hears

The lone nurse on the overnight shift at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre when Shannon Sargent died in her cell told the coroner's inquest investigating the death that a colleague had initially refused to check on the ailing inmate earlier that evening.

Christine Baker was testifying on the 10th day of the inquest, which is being held by video conference.

Baker told the inquest that the jail's medical unit was short-staffed on the evening of July 19, 2016, when Sargent, who is Indigenous, was returned to the jail from The Ottawa Hospital.

According to earlier testimony, Sargent, who had undergone open-heart surgery less than two weeks earlier and struggled with a substance use disorder, had already been to the hospital that day, but another nurse at the jail was concerned about her condition and sent her back.

For reasons that remain unclear, Sargent, who had been complaining of chest pain, was never triaged at the ER during that second visit.

Assessments are jail protocol

According to Baker, it's jail protocol to medically assess any patient who re-enters the facility, and inmates in the female unit were the responsibility of nurse Lewis Bwenge, whose shift was due to end at 10:30 p.m.

The assessment includes taking vital signs and is intended to establish a medical "baseline" upon an inmate's return, Baker said.

The inquest has heard the medical assessments are normally carried out in the jail's admission and discharge area, but Sargent was tired and wanted to go to bed when she returned from the hospital.

Baker testified she was growing concerned Bwenge might not see to Sargent before the end of his shift. She had discovered Sargent's medical documents in an envelope at the jail's nurse's station, and suspected Bwenge had not looked at them.

She also testified that Bwenge was often in a rush to leave because he had a second job, and sometimes left tasks undone.

A correctional officer walks down a corridor at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre during a media tour in 2016. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Nurse 'didn't have time'

Baker testified that sometime after 9 p.m. when she'd completed her own duties, she asked Bwenge if he'd checked on Sargent.

"[I] asked him, 'How is Shannon Sargent doing?' And he said, 'I don't know.' And I said, 'Well, did you go and see her?' ... and he said he hadn't seen her, and so I was trying to convince him that he should go see her … because that's our protocol," Baker told the inquest.

"He said he was too busy and he didn't have time. And so I reminded him that he's required, it's his responsibility to go and do that, and he just said he wasn't going to do that," she said.

Baker then contacted the sergeant on duty, Dean Joncas, and asked him to exert his authority.

In his testimony earlier this week, Joncas confirmed the request from Baker, and said he told Bwenge to go and see Sargent in her cell before the end of his shift.

"I needed the assessment done, I needed him to check her," Joncas testified.

Visit lasted a minute

In a video clip shown at the inquest earlier this week, correctional officer Stephen Wilkes is seen opening Sargent's cell door in the jail's special needs unit at 10:47 p.m. He leaves a minute later and returns with Bwenge at 10:49. Joncas can also be seen standing at the end of the corridor.

Bwenge is seen standing in the doorway of Sargent's cell for about 20 seconds before entering the room. About 40 seconds later he exits, Wilkes closes and locks the door, and they depart down the corridor.

"When [Bwenge] came back I asked how she was and he said she refused to be seen," Baker testified, adding she was "shocked" when she learned about a year later that Bwenge had in fact entered the cell.

There's no sound on the video, and the guards on duty that night have testified they either didn't hear or don't recall what Sargent told Bwenge during his brief time in her cell.

Baker testified that had she gone to assess Sargent herself, she wouldn't have taken no for an answer.

"I tend to not ask," she said. "I don't seek permission first."

Hours before her death at the jail, Sargent was taken to the emergency department of The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, but was not triaged during that visit. (Chris Rands/CBC)

Baker, the only nurse on duty when the medical emergency was called about two hours later, led the attempt to resuscitate Sargent, but it was unsuccessful.

She told the inquest she's thought many times about what she could have done differently in the hours leading up to Sargent's death, but that performing the assessment was ultimately Bwenge's responsibility.

"I was very frustrated with him that evening. I was very surprised that he would just say, 'I'm not going to do that.' I don't think I've ever been upset like that with a colleague," she testified.

Bwenge has not appeared at the inquest.

Medication wasn't ordered

The inquest has also heard differing accounts about the medication given to Sargent that night. According to Wilkes, it was Joncas who brought her an opiate withdrawal "cocktail" of four over-the-counter drugs plus Tylenol earlier that evening. Joncas testified he has no recollection of doing so.

According to Baker, medication is always administered by a nurse, but there was nothing on Sargent's chart indicating Bwenge had ordered those drugs.

"They have to have a doctor's order in order for a patient to receive any medication," she testified. "Absolutely none of those medications were ordered."

Baker also told the inquest that at least two nurses are now on overnight duty at the jail.

The inquest, which has heard from approximately 25 witnesses over 10 days, is mandatory under the Coroners Act because the death occurred in custody. The jury can make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances, but is not tasked with assigning blame.

Dr. Robert Reddoch is presiding over the inquest. It resumes Monday at 9 a.m. ET.