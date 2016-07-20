Devastated by appeal, Jagtar Gill's family looks to Supreme Court

The family of a slain Ottawa woman is looking to the Supreme Court to uphold the first-degree murder convictions of two people accused of killing her.

Jagtar Gill, 43, was stabbed and beaten to death in Barrhaven in January 2014. In 2016 a jury found Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the death.

On Tuesday Ontario's Court of Appeal granted the pair a new trial — finding the trial judge had erred in what they told the jury.

"We were quite devastated," said Ramandeep Chahal, Jagtar Gill's niece on Thursday.

"We are expecting [to take this] to the highest court to appeal this decision."

Satnam Mann, Gill's brother, and Ramandeep Chahal, her niece, say they're worried about the effect a second murder trial will have on Gill's parents. Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald were convicted of killing Jagtar Gill in 2014, but are getting a new trial after a decision by Ontario's court of appeal. 0:28

The family meets with Crown attorneys Friday to discuss an application to the Supreme Court of Canada. The family wants Canada's highest court restore the two murder convictions.

"It's the only hope that we have to hold onto right now," said Chahal.

Parties who disagree on an appeal's court decision can ask for the case to be heard at the Supreme Court. But the final court of appeal's focus is legal issues of public importance.

A jury found Bhupinderpal Gill, left, and Gurpreet Ronald guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Jagtar Gill in 2016. (CBC)

The family is concerned Gill's father and mother, now 80 and 75, are not physically or mentally up for a second trial, said Satnam Mann, Gill's youngest brother.

"It's very, very hard [on] the family," he said.

Chahal said if the retrial goes forward, her family intends to be present throughout the court proceedings, no matter how difficult.

During the first trial, photographs of Gill's body were shown as evidence . The images, graphic and disturbing, caused her family to cry and forced her father to leave the court room.

"We prepare ourselves for the worst," Chahal said, referring to the prospect of a new trial. "But we hope for the best."