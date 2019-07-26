Jacques-Cartier Park cleanup overdue after Mosaïculture

Part of Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que., remains closed months after last year's Mosaïculture event, with no word when restoration may begin or end.

The National Capital Commission closed off the southern portion of the Ottawa River-side park site two months ago, which was seven months after the plant sculpture event ended.

One of the issues is it's unclear who is responsible for the cleanup.

The NCC said in a statement the company, Mosaïcultures internationales de Montréal, left the site earlier than planned and did not restore the park to its original state.

"The NCC is currently conducting a detailed soil and ground assessment to better plan the required restoration and clean," the statement reads.

It said it does not know its analysis will be done.

The sculpture show was quite popular when it was free in 2017, then less popular when it became a paid event last year. (Nathalie Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Jacques Ouimette, Mosaïcultures internationales de Montréal spokesperson, said they had recently reached an agreement that would see the NCC take care of the restoration by using a reserve fund that was in their initial contract.

The NCC has not confirmed or denied the existence of this agreement.

According to the commission, spring floods also delayed the process.