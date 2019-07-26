Jacques-Cartier Park cleanup overdue after Mosaïculture
Part of Gatineau, Que., park still closed 9 months after end of event
Part of Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que., remains closed months after last year's Mosaïculture event, with no word when restoration may begin or end.
The National Capital Commission closed off the southern portion of the Ottawa River-side park site two months ago, which was seven months after the plant sculpture event ended.
One of the issues is it's unclear who is responsible for the cleanup.
The NCC said in a statement the company, Mosaïcultures internationales de Montréal, left the site earlier than planned and did not restore the park to its original state.
"The NCC is currently conducting a detailed soil and ground assessment to better plan the required restoration and clean," the statement reads.
It said it does not know its analysis will be done.
Jacques Ouimette, Mosaïcultures internationales de Montréal spokesperson, said they had recently reached an agreement that would see the NCC take care of the restoration by using a reserve fund that was in their initial contract.
The NCC has not confirmed or denied the existence of this agreement.
According to the commission, spring floods also delayed the process.
With files from Nathalie Tremblay
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.