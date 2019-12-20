Work to decontaminate a portion of Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que., will likely require the popular green space to be closed for the majority of 2020, according to the head of the National Capital Commission.

Contaminated soil was discovered in the park just north of the Alexandra Bridge after the MosaïCanada horticultural showcase was held there in 2017 and 2018.

The remediation efforts will likely get underway in the spring, NCC chair Tobi Nussbaum told Radio-Canada, making it difficult to foresee the southern portion reopening until 2021.

"It's sad that we have to close the park, but it's clear that people's health and safety is really important," Nussbaum said Friday in a French-language interview.

MosaïCanada's topiary exhibition drew more than 1.3 million visitors to Jacques-Cartier Park between July and October 2017. (Nathalie Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

'They left a lot of garbage'

According to an NCC memo obtained by CBC through access to information earlier this year, the site was left in a "much deteriorated condition" by Mosaïcultures internationales de Montréal, the company that staged MosaïCanada.

The NCC has said the soil contamination was ultimately caused by "historic industrial and commercial use," and existed long before MosaïCanada installed their giant plant sculptures.

But after the showcase wrapped up in 2018, the contaminated soil was exposed.

"They left a lot of garbage and damaged the ground. We are analyzing the soil to find out what condition it's in. We are disappointed because it is not in the same condition as before [MosaïCanada] arrived," Nussbaum told Radio-Canada.

Winterlude's Snowflake Kingdom, the annual ice slide and sculpture event held in the southern half of Jacques-Cartier Park, will still go ahead in the same location this year, the NCC said.

Nussbaum also encouraged people to continue visiting the northern half of the park.